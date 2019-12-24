HeraldNet: Scots basketball improve to 6-0 on the season with a 58-43 win over the Eagles
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
|Sydney VanNess
file photo by Wayne Pridemore
Out of the 15 teams representing Wesco 3A/2A, Shorecrest entered Friday’s matchup with Arlington as the league’s lone unbeaten.
Scots coach Carlos Humphrey knew after five straight wins to open the season that the Eagles would present Shorecrest with its first big test.
The Scots passed, and added some style points while improving to 6-0 on the season.
Friday, December 20, 2019
@ Shorecrest - Wesco 3A
Shorecrest 58 - Arlington 43
Senior guards Amanda Lee finished with 14 points. Sydney VanNess had 11 and sophomore guard Leila Hosn scored eight. Senior forward Laura Weaver finished with seven points.
The next game is at home against Bishop Blanchet on Monday, December 30 at 5:15pm.
0 comments:
Post a Comment