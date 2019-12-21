Survey: water taxi service on Lake Washington
Saturday, December 21, 2019
|Seattle Water Taxi might be coming to Kenmore
King County Metro currently operates the King County Water Taxi which provides passenger-only ferry service from downtown Seattle to West Seattle and Vashon Island.
Passenger-only ferries are a comfortable way to travel, usually providing a seat for all passengers and allowing them the ability to use travel time to work or relax and enjoy the views. Because ferries are not impacted by roadway traffic, they offer a consistent and reliable travel time.
The King County Council, through a budget proviso, has asked Metro to prepare and transmit a report that outlines a plan for potential future service to the Ballard and Kenmore communities.
As part of that report, Metro is looking for feedback on how you currently travel to better understand whether a passenger-only ferry could be an option.
Potential routes being considered:
- Ballard to downtown Seattle and/or the Expedia campus (Interbay)
- Kenmore to Seattle (University of Washington, Madison Park, Leschi Park, or the Portage Bay area)
They are also interested to know if you have any comments or suggestions about potential passenger-only ferry service.
WATER TAXI EXPANSION SURVEY - it takes a few minutes to complete.
0 comments:
Post a Comment