Support the work of the LFP Stewardship Foundation with a donation for their auction

Sunday, December 29, 2019

The Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation is now seeking sponsorships and item donations for their Leap Day Dinner raffle and auction, to be held on February 29, 2020.

Do you create art or products, or provide a service, which would be good prizes or auction items to support our cause? Sponsorships are also available at the $1000, $500 and $300 levels.
It's a great way for you or your business to show your support for the work of the Foundation! You will receive signage and acknowledgement at our event, as well as promotion on our facebook and website -- and know that your support makes a difference right here in our own watershed.

Contact them at info@lfpsf.org or leave a message at 206-361-7076



