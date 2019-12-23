Friday was the darkest day on record in Seattle

Morning, December 20, 2019, Seattle

Photo by Rod Heivilin

Or, "the darkest day ever observed at the University of Washington during the twenty years we have recorded solar radiation on the roof of the atmospheric sciences building."





According to Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, Friday, December 20, 2019 was the darkest dayrecorded in Seattle.Good enough for me. What I know is that at 3:30pm I looked outside and it was as dark as it usually is after sundown.Contributor Rod Heivilin was coming in to Seattle on the ferry in the morning and took the above photo.We didn't need convincing but it was still a little startling to see the photographic evidence.--Diane Hettrick