Photos: Mr. Otter finishes his meal - nom, nom nom

Thursday, December 26, 2019

Photo by Martin DeGrazia

Really chomping down, eyes closed, concentrating...

Photo by Martin DeGrazia

Taking a breath, making sure the human hasn't moved, ready to finish up the last bits...

Photo by Martin DeGrazia


The tailfin is the worst, keeps getting stuck on the roof of my mouth, but going to finish everything on my plate....

Photo by Martin DeGrazia

Just going to get the last bit down...

Photo by Martin DeGrazia

..a little water will help wash down the last bits and clean off my face and paws


Photos at Ronald Bog - Martin DeGrazia and the resident otter.




