Photos: Mr. Otter finishes his meal - nom, nom nom

|Photo by Martin DeGrazia
Really chomping down, eyes closed, concentrating...
Taking a breath, making sure the human hasn't moved, ready to finish up the last bits...
The tailfin is the worst, keeps getting stuck on the roof of my mouth, but going to finish everything on my plate....
Just going to get the last bit down...
..a little water will help wash down the last bits and clean off my face and paws
Photos at Ronald Bog - Martin DeGrazia and the resident otter.
