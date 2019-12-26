Photos: Mr. Otter finishes his meal - nom, nom nom

Photo by Martin DeGrazia

Really chomping down, eyes closed, concentrating...

The tailfin is the worst, keeps getting stuck on the roof of my mouth, but going to finish everything on my plate....





..a little water will help wash down the last bits and clean off my face and paws





Photos at Ronald Bog - Martin DeGrazia and the resident otter.









Taking a breath, making sure the human hasn't moved, ready to finish up the last bits...