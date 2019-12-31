WeatherWatcher: High Wind Advisory issued
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
|Shoreline after a windstorm August 29, 2015
Photo by Carl Dinse
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a wind advisory for the greater Seattle area including the cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. This is our first advisory or warning of any kind issued this 2019-2020 storm season.
Wind Advisory in effect from 10am Tuesday to 4am PST Wednesday.
- Southeast winds of 20 to 35mph with gusts to 45mph expected.
- Winds are expected to be strongest between 9pm and 2am.
- Impacts: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages are possible.
Rain: We are expecting several decent doses of rain starting with one dose on Tuesday bringing us a quarter to a half inch of rain. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning we have break in the steady rain but there's a slight chance of a thunderstorm during that break. If we do see a thunderstorm we could see heavier rainfall. The timing of the thunderstorm chance is between around 10pm Tuesday night, along with the winds, until around mid-morning Wednesday.
Our next dose of rain comes in Wednesday afternoon with another quarter to a half inch of rain possible. We'll get a short break Thursday morning and then our next wet system moves in.
Thursday's storm is expected to last through Saturday afternoon, and more winds are possible with that system as well. I'll be able to have a better idea on those winds when we get closer to Thursday.
For current weather conditions and immediate storm updates visit www.shorelineweather.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment