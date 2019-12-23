As-If Theatre Company celebrates a successful first year in Kenmore

L to R – Molly Hall, Engagement Director; Amy Gentry,

Managing Director; Cindy Giese French, Artistic Director





As If Theatre Company has much to celebrate at the end of 2019.





Led by Cindy Giese French, Amy Gentry and Molly Hall, the company’s first year in Kenmore was a tremendous success.

With two mainstage productions, Sarah Ruhl’s The Clean House and Kimberly Akimbo by David Lindsay-Abaire, and the first annual festival of short plays, The Kenmore Quickies, As If ran 29 performances and welcomed 1,060 patrons into their theatre at the Kenmore Community Club.



In addition to the productions, As If offered multiple monologue workshops, which were opportunities for local actors to practice their audition pieces and receive constructive feedback from professional directors.





A playwriting class was offered in early summer, taught by Bainbridge playwright, Catherine Rush, and attended by fifteen new, experienced, and aspiring writers. Additionally, late in the year As If partner Molly Hall began teaching her monthly dance classes.



Mid-year, As If started a fiscal sponsorship with Arts of Kenmore which allows the theatre company to work under their non-profit umbrella. They received two grants that went toward performance expenses, from 4Culture and the Raynier Foundation.





Financially, As If is ending its first year in the black.





“It’s hard to believe how much we accomplished in one year’s time,” says Artistic Director, Cindy Giese French. “We made a lot of it up as went, and learned from all of the ups and downs along the way. We couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done, or more grateful for the support of this outstanding community.”

Looking forward to 2020, As If’s second year is being planned out and promises to offer theatre that is bold, thought-provoking, and always entertaining. Two mainstage plays, the second annual Kenmore Quickies, monthly monologue workshops, dance classes, and a few surprises are in store. and promises to offer theatre that is bold, thought-provoking, and always entertaining. Two mainstage plays, the second annual Kenmore Quickies, monthly monologue workshops, dance classes, and a few surprises are in store.





The Cake, about baking, beliefs, and when to stop following the recipe. Auditions are scheduled for mid January (details at



Kicking the production season off in March will be Bekah Brunstetter’s timely and deliciously funny play,, about baking, beliefs, and when to stop following the recipe. Auditions are scheduled for mid January (details at asiftheatre.com ).



