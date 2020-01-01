Space Needle fireworks show at 2am cancelled again

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Laser light show at Space Needle
Photo by Lien Titus
Update: The Space Needle had hoped to light off the fireworks at 2 a.m., but that display was also canceled due to weather.

The Space Needle has announced that they believe they will be able to hold the New Year's fireworks show at 2am.

High winds at midnight made the show a fire hazard.

King 5 has announced that they will stay on the air for the 2am show.

At midnight, they had a laser light show on the Needle. Lien Titus photographed the rehearsal the day before.




Posted by DKH at 1:42 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  