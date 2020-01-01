Space Needle fireworks show at 2am cancelled again

Laser light show at Space Needle

Photo by Lien Titus

The Space Needle has announced that they believe they will be able to hold the New Year's fireworks show at 2am.High winds at midnight made the show a fire hazard.King 5 has announced that they will stay on the air for the 2am show.At midnight, they had a laser light show on the Needle. Lien Titus photographed the rehearsal the day before.