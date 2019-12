Destinations: Leavenworth lighting festival draws huge crowds and five mile back up

Leavenworth lighting festival

Photo by Brian Munoz













This Saturday’s event is expected to draw similar crowds.On Saturday and Sunday, traffic lights and crosswalk lights (known as HAWK lights) will be shut off in Leavenworth beginning at 1pm (so they don’t interfere with the light display). Flaggers will help guide traffic both nights.If you need to take US 2 this weekend, be prepared for winter driving conditions , check traffic and pass information with the WSDOT app or WSDOT travel alerts , pack water and snacks for traveling, and stay attentive while driving so that everyone can safely reach their destination.

There is just one more weekend of the annual Christmas lighting and festivities in Leavenworth. Last weekend we saw large crowds. Saturday’s backups were more than five miles and added more than an hour to travel times from the Big Y Junction (Jct. US 2 and 97) to Leavenworth.