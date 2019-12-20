Destinations: Leavenworth lighting festival draws huge crowds and five mile back up
Friday, December 20, 2019
|Leavenworth lighting festival
Photo by Brian Munoz
This Saturday’s event is expected to draw similar crowds.
On Saturday and Sunday, traffic lights and crosswalk lights (known as HAWK lights) will be shut off in Leavenworth beginning at 1pm (so they don’t interfere with the light display). Flaggers will help guide traffic both nights.
If you need to take US 2 this weekend, be prepared for winter driving conditions, check traffic and pass information with the WSDOT app or WSDOT travel alerts, pack water and snacks for traveling, and stay attentive while driving so that everyone can safely reach their destination.
