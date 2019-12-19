Miracle on 34th Street this weekend

Thursday, December 19, 2019

Miracle on 34th Street by the Seattle Musical Theatre, plays this weekend in Shoreline at the Shoreline Center Auditorium.

Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings with a Sunday matinee.

Based on the beloved 1947 film, this 1963 Broadway hit by Meredith Wilson, creator of Music Man, comes to life on stage in this new holiday production.

Filled with such beloved songs as It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, it finally answers the question: Is Kris Kringle really Santa Claus?

This heart-warming musical is pure family entertainment and the perfect present to fill everyone's stocking.

TICKETS

Shoreline Center Auditorium (north end of complex)
18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline 98155.



