Jobs: WSDOT Shoreline

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Secretary Senior - Real Estate Services
Closing Date/Time: Tue. 01/28/20 11:59 PM Pacific Time - First Review on 01/21/2020
Salary: $2,852.83 - $3,772.58 Monthly

Energetic administrative professional to support the Northwest Region Real Estate Services Office. Provide a wide variety of complex secretarial and administrative support to internal staff members as well as external stakeholders. Provide administrative support for the Northwest Electrical Services and PS/E Review offices, as well as back up support for the Environmental Office and Landscape Architecture Office.

The first resume review will take place on January 21, 2020. It is to your advantage to apply as soon as possible.

Job description and application here: Secretary Senior - Real Estate Services

Title Agent – Property and Acquisition Specialist 3 (In-Training)
Closing Date/Time: Wed. 01/29/2020 11:59 PM Pacific Time
Salary: $47,568.00 - $75,781.00 Annually

The Real Estate Services office in Shoreline is seeking a Property and Acquisition Specialist to join their dynamic team to assist the title department and acquisition team by obtaining all necessary title reports and recorded documents, performing complex title examination including extensive title clearing, preparation of documents to clear encumbrances, and preparation of closing documents necessary to close complex real estate transactions in accordance with industry standards and in compliance with State law. Additionally, you will perform property research and serve as a resource for the project engineers and other support groups.

Job description and application here: Title Agent - PAS 3 In-Training


