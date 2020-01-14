WeatherWatcher: Winter Storm Warning issued Tuesday, changes in Forecast
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
|8 years ago, Snow in Shoreline January 12, 2012
Photo by Carl Dinse
Winter Storm Warning: The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Winter Storm Warning for area that includes Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.
From the National Weather Service on the Warning:
- What: Areas of heavy snow expected. Snow will spread east from the Olympic Peninsula later this evening and into the overnight hours. Localized heavier snow bands are expected to develop, especially from northern King County into Snohomish County. Areas within heavier bands could receive 3 to 5 inches of new snow. Elsewhere, outside of the heavier bands, widespread light to moderate snow may accumulate, 1 to 3 inches. Uncertainty continues in the placement of the heavy snow bands. Widespread snowfall will lift north towards the Canada border into Wednesday morning.
- Where: Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
- When: Until 7am PST Wednesday
- Impacts: Travel, including the morning commute, could be very difficult.
Substantial change in the Forecast:
Tonight's snow storm was not expected until it showed up in computer models this morning. For Shoreline we are about 10 miles north of the boundary for the heavy snow the models are projecting. This is the first time I've seen a winter storm warning issued for Shoreline and Lake Forest Park in many years.
What to expect Tuesday night: Forecast models are calling for 3-5 inches of snow in the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park areas. Temperatures are expected to bottom out in the low-mid 20's Tuesday night as the storm arrives. Winds are expected to pick up after midnight as well, gusting up to 35mph out of the southeast.
Wednesday - Friday: We start our transition of warming up. Wednesday morning snow showers are likely, but as the afternoon warms up we could see partly sunny skies with a chance of snow showers, maybe some rain if you're near the water. Snow levels are expected to rise to around the 500 foot level Wednesday evening and stay between 300 feet and 500 feet Thursday and Friday.
We warm up Friday evening and Saturday and everywhere should be all rain in the lowlands. Steady rain Saturday and Saturday night is expected. Sunday and Monday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies, with a chance of rain, lows near 40 and highs in the upper 40's.
