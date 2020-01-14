Cancellations / closed / postponed

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Don't trust anything that was scheduled for this week - verify that the event is still happening.

Shoreline Schools, after being closed Monday and Tuesday, is advertising 2 hours late (and the usual early dismissal) for Wednesday. Don't trust that, either. They may change their minds Wednesday morning.

Closed / cancelled - Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

  • 46th LD Democrats - Wednesday, January 15
  • Richmond Highlands Neighborhood Association - Tuesday, Jan 14
  • Thornton Creek Alliance - Thursday, Jan 16
  • Shoreline Rotary - Wednesday, Jan 15
  • Shoreline School Board - Monday, Jan 13
  • Trivia at the Ridgecrest Public House - Tuesday, Jan 14 - but pub is open and food trucks are scheduled all week
  • Ridgecrest Neighborhood board meeting - Tuesday, Jan 14
  • LFP Presbyterian church - Tuesday, Jan 14 


Posted by DKH at 11:12 PM
