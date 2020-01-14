Cancellations / closed / postponed

46th LD Democrats - Wednesday, January 15

Richmond Highlands Neighborhood Association - Tuesday, Jan 14

Thornton Creek Alliance - Thursday, Jan 16

Shoreline Rotary - Wednesday, Jan 15

Shoreline School Board - Monday, Jan 13

Trivia at the Ridgecrest Public House - Tuesday, Jan 14 - but pub is open and food trucks are scheduled all week

Ridgecrest Neighborhood board meeting - Tuesday, Jan 14

LFP Presbyterian church - Tuesday, Jan 14









Don't trust anything that was scheduled for this week - verify that the event is still happening.Shoreline Schools, after being closed Monday and Tuesday, is advertising 2 hours late (and the usual early dismissal) for Wednesday. Don't trust that, either. They may change their minds Wednesday morning.