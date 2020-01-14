Library Game Day - Jan 19 at Shoreline Library

Play Exploding Kittens at the Shoreline

Library on Sunday

Library Game Day! Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 12pm to 3pm at the Shoreline Library large meeting room, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline 98155





We'll have tables filled with games for you to try. Bring your friends and family or meet new people to play with!









Last month we debuted five new games thanks to the Friends of the Shoreline Library! Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit, Sushi Go!, Sleeping Queens, Dragonwood, and Odin’s Ravens.



This month we have four more new games, again with thanks to the Friends of the Shoreline Library!



Exploding Kittens is a kitty-powered version of Russian Roulette. Players take turns drawing cards until someone draws an exploding kitten and loses the game.

Mexican Train Dominoes: The object of the game is for a player to play all the dominoes from his or her hand onto one or more chains, or "trains", emanating from a central hub or "station".

Battleship: Now with planes! This game replaces our old one which had missing parts.

Clue: Players move from room to room in a mansion to solve the mystery of: who done it, with what, and where? Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library





Put away your screens and join us for an afternoon of board games, card games, dice games, and more for all ages.