Two-week closures coming to SR 523/NE 145th St overpass, off-ramp March 18-31, 2026

Looking southbound at construction area east of I-5 at 145th. The off ramp from I-5 will be closed for two week for construction. Photo by David Carlos

Northbound I-5 off-ramp to 5th Ave NE, NE 145th Street will close

5th Ave NE will be closed between NE 145th St and the northbound I-5 on-ramp near NE 148th St.

NE 145th St will be local-access-only west of 15th Ave NE, closing at 6th Ave NE.

6th Ave NE will be closed at NE 145th St.

People traveling eastbound on NE 145th St will need to turn onto 1st Ave NE or enter southbound I-5.

People exiting southbound I-5 at the interchange will have to go west on NE 145th St or re-enter southbound I-5. Access will remain open to Sound Transit’s Shoreline South light rail station, the park and ride and the 5th Ave NE on-ramp to northbound I-5. People will need to use NE 155th St to reach 5th Ave NE. A pedestrian detour will be in place through the intersection during the work.



While the overpass and off-ramp are closed, Shoreline will build a portion of a roundabout east of the overpass at the intersection of NE 145th St and 5th Ave NE. The work schedule could be delayed by persistent rain.



Looking southbound. Access to the 145th overpass and 5th, 6th, and 8th from 145th will be closed.

6th is seen to the left in this photo by David Carlos while 5th is in the foreground.

Additional traffic changes April 1-10



Access will remain open to Sound Transit’s Shoreline South light rail station, the park and ride and the 5th Ave NE on-ramp to northbound I-5. People will need to use NE 155th St to reach 5th Ave NE. A pedestrian detour will be in place through the intersection during the work.While the overpass and off-ramp are closed, Shoreline will build a portion of a roundabout east of the overpass at the intersection of NE 145th St and 5th Ave NE. The work schedule could be delayed by persistent rain.

On April 1, Shoreline plans to reopen the freeway off-ramp and the NE 145th St overpass to eastbound traffic only. Until April 10, the following closures will remain:

5th Ave NE between NE 145th St and the northbound I-5 on-ramp near NE 148th St.

Access to 6th and 8th Ave NE from NE 145th St.

By mid-April the city plans to reopen the overpass and east-end roundabout, although some work in the area will remain. In 2025 the city opened a roundabout at the west end of the overpass. When the eastern roundabout is complete this spring, the project is expected to help improve traffic flow along SR 523/NE 145th St and the freeway interchanges. For updates, visit Shoreline’s In 2025 the city opened a roundabout at the west end of the overpass. When the eastern roundabout is complete this spring, the project is expected to help improve traffic flow along SR 523/NE 145th St and the freeway interchanges. For updates, visit Shoreline’s project webpage









SHORELINE – A city project to build a roundabout at the east end of the State Route 523/NE 145th St overpass will close that structurebeginning at 9pm Wednesday, March 18, 2026.In addition, thewill close the same dates.The closure, lasting through Tuesday, March 31, will create several temporary traffic changes in the area including: