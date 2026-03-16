Plan your trip to the Tulip festival in the Skagit Valley
Monday, March 16, 2026
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
The tulip festival is a beloved annual tradition, and ensuring accurate information helps visitors plan their trip and enjoy the festivities to the fullest.
You can find the current festival dates and ticketing information here and additional details at the official website
You can sign up for notices when the tulips start to bloom.
There is information for each of the four big farms: Roozengaarde, Tulip Town, Tulip Valley Farms, Garden Rosalyn.
There are big events:
- Parade
- April 11, 2026 - parade in La Conner
- Art exhibit
- April 3-12 in Anacortes
- April 16-30 in Mount Vernon
- Street fair
- April 17-19 in Mount Vernon
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