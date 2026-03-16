Plan your trip to the Tulip festival in the Skagit Valley

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

The tulip festival is a beloved annual tradition, and ensuring accurate information helps visitors plan their trip and enjoy the festivities to the fullest. The tulip festival is a beloved annual tradition, and ensuring accurate information helps visitors plan their trip and enjoy the festivities to the fullest.









You can sign up for notices when the tulips start to bloom.





There is information for each of the four big farms: Roozengaarde, Tulip Town, Tulip Valley Farms, Garden Rosalyn.





There are big events:

Parade

April 11, 2026 - parade in La Conner

Art exhibit

April 3-12 in Anacortes



April 16-30 in Mount Vernon

Street fair

April 17-19 in Mount Vernon







