Plan your trip to the Tulip festival in the Skagit Valley

Monday, March 16, 2026

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

The tulip festival is a beloved annual tradition, and ensuring accurate information helps visitors plan their trip and enjoy the festivities to the fullest. 

You can find the current festival dates and ticketing information here and additional details at the official website

You can sign up for notices when the tulips start to bloom.

There is information for each of the four big farms: Roozengaarde, Tulip Town, Tulip Valley Farms, Garden Rosalyn.

There are big events: 
  • Parade
    • April 11, 2026 - parade in La Conner
  • Art exhibit
    • April 3-12 in Anacortes
    • April 16-30 in Mount Vernon
  • Street fair
    • April 17-19 in Mount Vernon


Posted by DKH at 3:57 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  