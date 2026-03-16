Moving company will donate two free local moves a month to people who need a helping hand

David Lu, the owner of Grandma’s Boy Moving Co., a licensed and insured moving company based in Seattle, recently launched a community initiative to donateto individuals or families in the Seattle and Greater Seattle area who could use a helping hand.

We’re hoping to spread awareness of the program so people who truly need help know it exists and can be nominated.





Grandma's Boy employees at work

Photo courtesy David Lu

Families experiencing financial hardship

Seniors needing help relocating

Single parents going through major life transitions

Individuals facing medical challenges

Families displaced due to emergencies

Referrals from nonprofits, schools, churches, or community groups

The goal is simple — to help people during difficult life moments such as financial hardship, health challenges, family transitions, emergencies, or seniors needing assistance relocating.Examples of people who may qualify include:Two recipients will be selected each month based on need, move logistics, and scheduling availability.Anyone who knows a family or individual who could benefit can submit a nomination through the program page here: