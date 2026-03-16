Moving company will donate two free local moves a month to people who need a helping hand
Monday, March 16, 2026
|Grandma's Boy Moving Company
Photo courtesy David Lu
David Lu, the owner of Grandma’s Boy Moving Co., a licensed and insured moving company based in Seattle, recently launched a community initiative to donate two completely free local moves every month to individuals or families in the Seattle and Greater Seattle area who could use a helping hand.
Each selected recipient receives the truck, professional movers, and labor at no cost.
The goal is simple — to help people during difficult life moments such as financial hardship, health challenges, family transitions, emergencies, or seniors needing assistance relocating.
Examples of people who may qualify include:
Anyone who knows a family or individual who could benefit can submit a nomination through the program page here:
Nomination Page
We’re hoping to spread awareness of the program so people who truly need help know it exists and can be nominated.
|Grandma's Boy employees at work
Photo courtesy David Lu
Examples of people who may qualify include:
- Families experiencing financial hardship
- Seniors needing help relocating
- Single parents going through major life transitions
- Individuals facing medical challenges
- Families displaced due to emergencies
- Referrals from nonprofits, schools, churches, or community groups
Anyone who knows a family or individual who could benefit can submit a nomination through the program page here:
Nomination Page
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