Moving company will donate two free local moves a month to people who need a helping hand

Monday, March 16, 2026

Grandma's Boy Moving Company
Photo courtesy David Lu

David Lu, the owner of Grandma’s Boy Moving Co., a licensed and insured moving company based in Seattle, recently launched a community initiative to donate two completely free local moves every month to individuals or families in the Seattle and Greater Seattle area who could use a helping hand.

Each selected recipient receives the truck, professional movers, and labor at no cost. 

The goal is simple — to help people during difficult life moments such as financial hardship, health challenges, family transitions, emergencies, or seniors needing assistance relocating.

We’re hoping to spread awareness of the program so people who truly need help know it exists and can be nominated.

Grandma's Boy employees at work
Photo courtesy David Lu

Examples of people who may qualify include:
  • Families experiencing financial hardship
  • Seniors needing help relocating
  • Single parents going through major life transitions
  • Individuals facing medical challenges
  • Families displaced due to emergencies
  • Referrals from nonprofits, schools, churches, or community groups
Two recipients will be selected each month based on need, move logistics, and scheduling availability.

Anyone who knows a family or individual who could benefit can submit a nomination through the program page here:

Nomination Page


Posted by DKH at 3:54 AM
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