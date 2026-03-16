King County Prosecuting Attorney celebrates legislative wins

The photo is from early this session, when some of our subject matter experts sat down with reporters to do a deep dive on the bills they championed this year.

Photo courtesy Office of the King County Prosecuting Attorney

As we wrap up the 2026 legislative session, I want to thank the team of amazing subject matter experts from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office who fought to pass important legislation this year. As we wrap up the 2026 legislative session, I want to thank the team of amazing subject matter experts from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office who fought to pass important legislation this year.

















Key wins this year, include:fighting off a 44% reduction in crime victim services funding so that community-based domestic violence shelters, crisis lines and more maintain year over year funding.SB 5015 which closes key loopholes that have prevented prosecution in some child sex abuse cases AND now includes AI-generated images of non-identifiable minors as child sex abuse material.SB 5855 which will prohibit local, state, and federal law enforcement from wearing face coverings in Washington State. At a time where masked federal agents are terrorizing communities across Washington, this is one way our state can push back.