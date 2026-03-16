Seattle Veterinary Outreach van in Shoreline March 18, 2026
Monday, March 16, 2026
|Veterinarian for pets of unhoused and low income people will be at the
Center for Human Services on Wednesday March 18, 2026
The Seattle Veterinary Outreach mobile vet clinic will be in Shoreline on Wednesday March 18, 2026 from 10am - 2pm to provide services for pets of people who are unhoused or low income.
They will be parked at the Center for Human Services, 17018 15th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155.
It is a first-come, first-served process. Spaces are limited and they warn that they will not be able to see everyone. Two pets per family limit.
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