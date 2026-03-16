Commons community breakfast raises $50,000 for programs and music





Student volunteers from Shorecrest High School

Photo by Brian Lee Learn more about how YOU can get involved by looking at the calendar Learn more about howby looking at the calendar here





We’re also deeply grateful to our generous sponsors, local business donors, and community members whose support made the event possible.



This year's Friends of the Community Award honored the founders of the Lake Forest Park Climate Hub.





Sarah Phillips at the podium with other founders of the Climate Hub

Photo by Brian Lee

What began as an idea has grown into an inspiring community resource, bringing people together around information, education, and meaningful action on climate issues. What began as an idea has grown into an inspiring community resource, bringing people together around information, education, and meaningful action on climate issues.









Milner Family Fiddlers entertained

Photo by Brian Lee Funds raised at the Breakfast help sustain the operations and programs of Third Place Commons, including the hundreds of free performances, events, and activities hosted in the Commons each year, as well as the beloved Lake Forest Park Farmers Market. help sustain the operations and programs of Third Place Commons, including the hundreds of free performances, events, and activities hosted in the Commons each year, as well as the beloved Lake Forest Park Farmers Market.









Still want to give? There’s still time! Your donation helps ensure Third Place Commons remains a vibrant and welcoming space for all.

Thank you for helping keep the Commons such a vibrant and welcoming gathering place for our community!There’s still time! Your donation helps ensure Third Place Commons remains a vibrant and welcoming space for all. Give here









Bothell resident and Commons Chess Club founder Katie Long shared an example of the many clubs and meet-ups that are hosted in the Commons on a regular basis.