Commons community breakfast raises $50,000 for programs and music
Monday, March 16, 2026
|The Commons Community Breakfast sold out
Photo by Brian Lee
The 2026 Commons Community Fundraising Breakfast raised $50,000 to support programs and music at the Commons.
The annual Commons Community Fundraising Breakfast on March 4, 2026 sold out and was a fantastic success! Thank you to everyone who joined us and helped make it such a joyful and uplifting morning.
|Auctioneer Ken Carson
Photo by Brian Lee
Bothell resident and Commons Chess Club founder Katie Long shared an example of the many clubs and meet-ups that are hosted in the Commons on a regular basis.
Learn more about how YOU can get involved by looking at the calendar here!
What began as an idea has grown into an inspiring community resource, bringing people together around information, education, and meaningful action on climate issues.
Funds raised at the Breakfast help sustain the operations and programs of Third Place Commons, including the hundreds of free performances, events, and activities hosted in the Commons each year, as well as the beloved Lake Forest Park Farmers Market.
|Student volunteers from Shorecrest High School
Photo by Brian Lee
We’re also deeply grateful to our generous sponsors, local business donors, and community members whose support made the event possible.
This year's Friends of the Community Award honored the founders of the Lake Forest Park Climate Hub.
This year's Friends of the Community Award honored the founders of the Lake Forest Park Climate Hub.
|Sarah Phillips at the podium with other founders of the Climate Hub
Photo by Brian Lee
What began as an idea has grown into an inspiring community resource, bringing people together around information, education, and meaningful action on climate issues.
Their dedication has made a real difference, and our community is stronger because of it.
Congratulations to these extraordinary neighbors! Learn more about their story and the transformation of the Commons space into the Climate Hub!
Congratulations to these extraordinary neighbors! Learn more about their story and the transformation of the Commons space into the Climate Hub!
|Milner Family Fiddlers entertained
Photo by Brian Lee
Thank you for helping keep the Commons such a vibrant and welcoming gathering place for our community!
Still want to give? There’s still time! Your donation helps ensure Third Place Commons remains a vibrant and welcoming space for all. Give here.
Still want to give? There’s still time! Your donation helps ensure Third Place Commons remains a vibrant and welcoming space for all. Give here.
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