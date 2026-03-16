Commons community breakfast raises $50,000 for programs and music

Monday, March 16, 2026

The Commons Community Breakfast sold out
Photo by Brian Lee

The 2026 Commons Community Fundraising Breakfast raised $50,000 to support programs and music at the Commons.

The annual Commons Community Fundraising Breakfast on March 4, 2026 sold out and was a fantastic success! Thank you to everyone who joined us and helped make it such a joyful and uplifting morning.

Auctioneer Ken Carson
Photo by Brian Lee
A huge shout-out to our amazing student volunteers from Shorecrest High School, Milner Family Fiddles for providing beautiful music, rock-star emcee and auctioneer Ken Carson.

Bothell resident and Commons Chess Club founder Katie Long shared an example of the many clubs and meet-ups that are hosted in the Commons on a regular basis. 

Student volunteers from Shorecrest High School
Photo by Brian Lee
Learn more about how YOU can get involved by looking at the calendar here

We’re also deeply grateful to our generous sponsors, local business donors, and community members whose support made the event possible.

This year's Friends of the Community Award honored the founders of the Lake Forest Park Climate Hub.

Sarah Phillips at the podium with other founders of the Climate Hub
Photo by Brian Lee

What began as an idea has grown into an inspiring community resource, bringing people together around information, education, and meaningful action on climate issues. 

Their dedication has made a real difference, and our community is stronger because of it.

Congratulations to these extraordinary neighbors! Learn more about their story and the transformation of the Commons space into the Climate Hub!

Milner Family Fiddlers entertained
Photo by Brian Lee
Funds raised at the Breakfast help sustain the operations and programs of Third Place Commons, including the hundreds of free performances, events, and activities hosted in the Commons each year, as well as the beloved Lake Forest Park Farmers Market. 

Thank you for helping keep the Commons such a vibrant and welcoming gathering place for our community!

Still want to give? There’s still time! Your donation helps ensure Third Place Commons remains a vibrant and welcoming space for all. Give here.


Posted by DKH at 2:20 AM
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