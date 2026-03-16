Day Out for Autism April 18, 2026 in Kirkland
Monday, March 16, 2026
To celebrate Autism Acceptance Month, the Washington Autism Alliance (WAA) is hosting Day Out for Autism, an inclusive Family Fun and Resource Fair at Marina Park in Kirkland, WA on April 18, 2026.
The event promotes acceptance and inclusion while raising funds to support improved access to care and effective services for individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities across Washington State.
Event Details:
Event Highlights:
Founded in 2007, the Washington Autism Alliance serves individuals with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing insurance navigation, special education coaching, crisis stabilization, and resource navigation. Additionally, WAA’s legislative advocacy has expanded access to healthcare and other resources for autistic individuals and their families in Washington State.
Event Details:
- When: April 18, 2026
- Where: Marina Park - Kirkland, WA
- Time: 10:00am - 2:00pm
Event Highlights:
- Sensory-sensitive activities
- Resource and Family Fair
- 3K Walk/Move Your Way
- Live Entertainment
Founded in 2007, the Washington Autism Alliance serves individuals with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing insurance navigation, special education coaching, crisis stabilization, and resource navigation. Additionally, WAA’s legislative advocacy has expanded access to healthcare and other resources for autistic individuals and their families in Washington State.
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