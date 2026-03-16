Bar Stories - share your story in this free session March 25, 2026

Monday, March 16, 2026

Bar Stories Legacy Program

Pull up a chair and share your story—it's waiting to be told! 

The Legacy Project is a relaxed, meaningful storytelling even that brings people together to share stories from their lives. 

No scripts, no pressure, and no storytelling experience needed—just an open space to speak, listen and connect in a conversational style. The only rule is kindness and respect.

Every storyteller receives a free professional recording of their performance.

WHEN: March 25, 2026 from 1:00 - 3:00pm

COST: Free

REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center 206-365-1536


Posted by DKH at 12:31 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  