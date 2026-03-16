Bar Stories - share your story in this free session March 25, 2026

Bar Stories Legacy Program

Pull up a chair and share your story—it's waiting to be told!





The Legacy Project is a relaxed, meaningful storytelling even that brings people together to share stories from their lives.





No scripts, no pressure, and no storytelling experience needed—just an open space to speak, listen and connect in a conversational style. The only rule is kindness and respect.





Every storyteller receives a free professional recording of their performance.





WHEN: March 25, 2026 from 1:00 - 3:00pm





COST: Free





REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center 206-365-1536







