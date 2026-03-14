No Kings 3 - Saturday, March 28 - Rallies planned across country, local region to 'defend democracy'
Saturday, March 14, 2026
Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 28 -- don't watch history happen, make it. "We the people" have the power in this country and are joining together to say "NO!" - to kings, corruption, mismanagement, trashing the rule of law, and trampling the Constitution.
Special "No Kings 3" events are planned across the nation, including locally in Shoreline, Edmonds, Lake Forest Park, and Bothell (https://www.mobilize.us/nokings).
Shoreline event, Park at Town Center, 1-3pm
Shoreline's No Kings 3 rally and march is scheduled for 1-3pm (rally starts at 1:15pm), at the Park at Town Center, 17550 Aurora Ave N, just north of the Walgreens, near City Hall.
The event will include a rally with speakers followed by a march (optional), sign-waving, action tables, children's activities including sign-making and a kids' march, and a food/toiletries/pet food donation drive.
The site is accessible to those with disabilities and limited disabled parking spaces are available on the adjacent roadway, city hall parking behind the Walgreen's, and at Shoreline City Hall, itself.
Parking is also available at nearby Shorewood High School (the school parking lot is also used by others on the weekends so please make sure to only park in marked spots and obey all parking signs).
Limited on-street parking in the area is available; and the park is served by Metro Transit's RapidRide E Line and the #346 stops nearby.
Join others in standing up for the Constitution, Rule of Law, future free and fair elections; and human rights and dignity for you, your neighbors, and those who can't stand up for themselves. For more information email swmminfo@gmail.com or visit Mobilize.
Co-organizers for this event are Everyday Activists, Indivisible Shoreline WA, Fortify Washington, along with numerous volunteers from Shoreline and surrounding communities.
All are welcome. Please note No Kings events are committed to nonviolence and participants are expected to try to de-escalate potential confrontations with those who disagree, and to act lawfully. We ask that weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, not be brought to events.
Join others in standing up for the Constitution, Rule of Law, future free and fair elections; and human rights and dignity for you, your neighbors, and those who can't stand up for themselves. For more information email swmminfo@gmail.com or visit Mobilize.
Co-organizers for this event are Everyday Activists, Indivisible Shoreline WA, Fortify Washington, along with numerous volunteers from Shoreline and surrounding communities.
0 comments:
Post a Comment