Valdez bill banning face-concealing masks for law enforcement heads to governor’s desk

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Senate gave final approval Monday to legislation prohibiting local, state, and federal law enforcement officers - including Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents - from wearing face-concealing masks while interacting with the public.

Allowing officers to use personal protective equipment required under federal or state safety laws, including the Occupational Safety and Health Act and the Washington Industrial Safety and Health Act.

Expanding the helmet exemption to include officers riding wheeled all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, helicopters or any vehicle requiring a helmet.

Exempting head and facial coverings worn for religious purposes.

With the Senate’s concurrence on the House amendments, the bill now heads to Gov. Bob Ferguson for signature, bringing Washington closer to establishing a statewide standard for identifiable and accountable law enforcement.