Valdez bill banning face-concealing masks for law enforcement heads to governor’s desk

Saturday, March 14, 2026

Sen. Javier Valdez
OLYMPIA – The Washington State Senate gave final approval Monday to legislation prohibiting local, state, and federal law enforcement officers - including Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents - from wearing face-concealing masks while interacting with the public.

Senate Bill 5855, sponsored by Sen. Javier Valdez (D-Seattle), strengthens existing law requiring officers to be reasonably identifiable through clearly displayed names or other identifying information. The bill bans opaque face coverings such as balaclavas, tactical masks, gaiters and ski masks.

“Our communities deserve to know who is exercising government authority in their neighborhoods,” Valdez said. “Today’s vote brings us one step closer to greater transparency and accountability, and I’m proud to send this bill to the governor’s desk.”

After passing the Senate earlier this session, the bill moved to the House, where it passed with amendments. House amendments to the bill include: 
  • Allowing officers to use personal protective equipment required under federal or state safety laws, including the Occupational Safety and Health Act and the Washington Industrial Safety and Health Act.
  • Expanding the helmet exemption to include officers riding wheeled all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, helicopters or any vehicle requiring a helmet.
  • Exempting head and facial coverings worn for religious purposes.

With the Senate’s concurrence on the House amendments, the bill now heads to Gov. Bob Ferguson for signature, bringing Washington closer to establishing a statewide standard for identifiable and accountable law enforcement.


Posted by DKH at 1:37 AM
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