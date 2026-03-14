Philharmonia Northwest Orchestra to feature acclaimed pianist in Shoreline concert and on Seattle's Classical KING FM

(PNW) announced that it will perform on Classical KING FM's Northwest Focus Live program with, marking the orchestra's first radio performance in its 50-year history.

Shen, a Steinway Performing Artist and Piano Lecturer at Stanford University, will be featured as soloist on Maurice Ravel's Piano Concerto in G major. The program will also include interviews with Shen and PNWBoth the radio broadcast and 3/29 concert will feature Mozart's Symphony No. 35 (the "Haffner")—PNW's first performance of a Mozart symphony in a decade—as well as works inspired by the Austrian composer and his sizeable influence on Western music.