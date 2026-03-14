Philharmonia Northwest Orchestra to feature acclaimed pianist in Shoreline concert and on Seattle's Classical KING FM
Saturday, March 14, 2026
Philharmonia Northwest (PNW) announced that it will perform on Classical KING FM's Northwest Focus Live program with pianist Sandra Wright Shen, on Friday, March 27, 2026 at 7pm Pacific, marking the orchestra's first radio performance in its 50-year history.
With this performance, PNW is also set to become the largest ensemble to ever perform on the Seattle radio station's flagship live music program.
The broadcast will consist of selections from the orchestra's upcoming Inspired by Amadeus concert on Sunday, March 29 at 2pm at Shoreline's Shorecrest Performing Arts Center.
The broadcast will consist of selections from the orchestra's upcoming Inspired by Amadeus concert on Sunday, March 29 at 2pm at Shoreline's Shorecrest Performing Arts Center.
Shen, a Steinway Performing Artist and Piano Lecturer at Stanford University, will be featured as soloist on Maurice Ravel's Piano Concerto in G major. The program will also include interviews with Shen and PNW Music Director Michael Wheatley.
Both the radio broadcast and 3/29 concert will feature Mozart's Symphony No. 35 (the "Haffner")—PNW's first performance of a Mozart symphony in a decade—as well as works inspired by the Austrian composer and his sizeable influence on Western music.
Both the radio broadcast and 3/29 concert will feature Mozart's Symphony No. 35 (the "Haffner")—PNW's first performance of a Mozart symphony in a decade—as well as works inspired by the Austrian composer and his sizeable influence on Western music.
The Ravel Concerto was inspired by Mozart's concept of a “genuine concerto,” in which the orchestral accompaniment is configured to put the soloist’s virtuosity front and center. Both performances also feature Orchestral Suite No. 4 (nicknamed "Mozartiana") by Tchaikovsky, one of Mozart's most ardent admirers.
Listeners can tune into the broadcast locally on 98.1 FM, and online at classicalking.org. Tickets and more information for the concert in Shoreline are available at philharmonianw.org/.
Shorecrest Performing Arts Center 15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
Listeners can tune into the broadcast locally on 98.1 FM, and online at classicalking.org. Tickets and more information for the concert in Shoreline are available at philharmonianw.org/.
Shorecrest Performing Arts Center 15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
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