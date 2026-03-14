As If Theatre Company wins Gregory Award for People’s Choice Organization of the Year for North Puget Sound
Saturday, March 14, 2026
As If Theatre Company performs frequent shows at the historic Kenmore Community Club located on Brew Row.
They believe that theater is community, and desire to instill hope, laughter, conflict resolution, empathy, awareness, and a deeper understanding of self and others through the art of theater.
They recently won the 2024-2025 Gregory Award for People’s Choice Organization of the Year for North Puget Sound.
They recently won the 2024-2025 Gregory Award for People’s Choice Organization of the Year for North Puget Sound.
Their upcoming show, Yoga Play, opens March 19, 2026. Read the full story and interview with their co-founder at Findkenmore.org.
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