Diggin’ Shoreline’s Dinner Auction Next Week March 21, 2026
Saturday, March 14, 2026
Diggin’ Shoreline’s first-ever dinner auction on Saturday, March 21, 2026 promises an unforgettable evening of down-home, folksy fun, great food, and lively bidding.
There are just a few more days to get your tickets!
Tickets to the event are affordable--just $50 and $35 (students).
Your ticket price includes three hours of entertainment, fellowship with friends, and food.
Purchase your tickets or donate on the Auction website here.
The evening will feature live music from Hokum Creak and catering by PattyPan Cooperative.
The evening will feature live music from Hokum Creak and catering by PattyPan Cooperative.
Guests can bid on a variety of live and silent auction items including experiences, art, gardening items, live plants, and a few special surprises.
Event Details:
Event Details:
- Saturday, March 21, 2026, 5:00 – 8:30pm
- Shoreline College, 16001 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133, Pagoda Union Bldg (PUB),
- $50 adults / $35 students
- Inquiries: info@digginshoreline.org or call 206-437-9118
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