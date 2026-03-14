Diggin’ Shoreline’s Dinner Auction Next Week March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 promises an unforgettable evening of down-home, folksy fun, great food, and lively bidding. The countdown is on! Diggin’ Shoreline ’s first-ever dinner auction onpromises an unforgettable evening of down-home, folksy fun, great food, and lively bidding.





There are just a few more days to get your tickets!





Your ticket price includes three hours of entertainment, fellowship with friends, and food.













Event Details:

Saturday, March 21, 2026, 5:00 – 8:30pm

Shoreline College, 16001 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133, Pagoda Union Bldg (PUB),

$50 adults / $35 students

Inquiries: info@digginshoreline.org or call 206-437-9118

Guests can bid on a variety of live and silent auction items including experiences, art, gardening items, live plants, and a few special surprises.Event Details:

Tickets to the event are affordable--just $50 and $35 (students).