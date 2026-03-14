Poetry reading at Dunn Gardens March 18, 2026

Cozy up with a cup of tea for a late winter poetry reading in Ed’s Cottage on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 from 1-2pm.





We’ll have a fire in the dining room, tea brewing, and sweet treats to enjoy while listening to the poems of Mary Pinard.





Come early or stay late to see early signs of spring in the Gardens.





Poet Mary Pinard is visiting from Boston, where she regularly visits Olmsted parks in the area.



Mary Pinard is the author of two books of poetry, Portal (2014), and Ghost Heart (2022), which won the 2021 Ex Ophidia Press Prize for Poetry.





Her play, Heart/Roots County, was published by Volland Press during the summer of 2022. Over the last 15 years, she has collaborated with several visual artists and musicians in the Boston area, where her poems have been variously

incised in glass (“Fragment House,” Slocum River Reserve, Dartmouth, MA),

shaped in wire (“Lineage,” Old Frog Pond Farm, Harvard, MA),

adhered to an exhibit wall (“Breaking Prairie,” Hollister Gallery, Babson College), and

set to music (“On the Wing: A Celebration of Birds in Words and Music,” performed at several New England venues).

She teaches literature and poetry courses in the Arts & Humanities Division at Babson College, where she has been a member of the faculty since 1990. She was born and raised in Seattle. For more information



Dunn Gardens 13533 Northshire Rd, Seattle WA 98177 She teaches literature and poetry courses in the Arts & Humanities Division at Babson College, where she has been a member of the faculty since 1990. She was born and raised in Seattle. For more information visit her website Copies of Mary's books will be available for purchase at the event (cash preferred)











