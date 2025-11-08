Museum display at City Hall honors Duwamish Elder Edie Loyer-Nelson during Native American Heritage Month
Saturday, November 8, 2025
|Edie Loyer-Nelson
Stop by City Hall during Indigenous People's month to check out a featured display by the Shoreline Historical Museum that highlights a special member of the Shoreline Community.
Edie Loyer-Nelson was a long-term board member of Shoreline Historical Museum and an Honored Duwamish Elder. The display is out in the lobby during operating hours: Monday - Friday, 8am - 5pm.
Shoreline City Hall, 18500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. Free parking in the city garage behind city hall.
