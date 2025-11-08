Museum display at City Hall honors Duwamish Elder Edie Loyer-Nelson during Native American Heritage Month

Saturday, November 8, 2025

Edie Loyer-Nelson
November is Native American Heritage Month and an opportunity to honor the history, culture and traditions of Native and Indigenous people. 

Stop by City Hall during Indigenous People's month to check out a featured display by the Shoreline Historical Museum that highlights a special member of the Shoreline Community. 

Edie Loyer-Nelson was a long-term board member of Shoreline Historical Museum and an Honored Duwamish Elder. The display is out in the lobby during operating hours: Monday - Friday, 8am - 5pm.

Shoreline City Hall, 18500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. Free parking in the city garage behind city hall.


