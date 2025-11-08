Hospice 101: Demystifying Hospice Care
Saturday, November 8, 2025
What does it mean when someone says they are “going on hospice”?
Learn more about what hospice is – and what it isn’t – from some end-of-life experts.
At the end of this talk, you will have a better understanding of what hospice services may include - as well as what is not provided - for those nearing end of life.
Wednesday November 12, 2025 from 2-3pm.
Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg G
Free but please register by calling or visiting the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center.
206-365-1536
