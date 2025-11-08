Hospice 101: Demystifying Hospice Care

Saturday, November 8, 2025

Photo courtesy Evergreen Health Hospice
What does it mean when someone says they are “going on hospice”? 

 Learn more about what hospice is – and what it isn’t – from some end-of-life experts. 

At the end of this talk, you will have a better understanding of what hospice services may include - as well as what is not provided - for those nearing end of life.

Free but please register by calling or visiting the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center.
206-365-1536


