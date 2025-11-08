Elections Day 4: Some races and measures still undecided

County Councilmember Rod Dembowski celebrates with his fellow councilmember Girmay Zahilay, who has just been elected King County Executive

By Diane Hettrick





I've never seen an election with so many squeaker races and so many viable challenges to incumbents.





On the 4th day of election results Girmay Zahilay is our new county executive. His opponent Claudia Balducci retains her council seat.





Kenmore: Incumbent Joe Marshall still leads Tracy Banaszynski with a margin of 120 votes.





Shoreline: Valerie Snider will join the Shoreline City Council





Lake Forest Park: