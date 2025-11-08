Elections Day 4: Some races and measures still undecided
Saturday, November 8, 2025
|County Councilmember Rod Dembowski celebrates with his fellow councilmember Girmay Zahilay, who has just been elected King County Executive
By Diane Hettrick
I've never seen an election with so many squeaker races and so many viable challenges to incumbents.
On the 4th day of election results Girmay Zahilay is our new county executive. His opponent Claudia Balducci retains her council seat.
Kenmore: Incumbent Joe Marshall still leads Tracy Banaszynski with a margin of 120 votes.
Shoreline: Valerie Snider will join the Shoreline City Council
Lake Forest Park:
- Semra Riddle has retained her seat on the city council.
- Josh Rosenau has pulled into the lead against incumbent Jon Lebo with a margin of 158 votes.
Speaking of squeakers, Lake Forest Park Prop 1, which the city administrator and the police chief said were essential to fund police and other services, has gained support slightly, with the Yes votes now trailing the No votes by just 58.
