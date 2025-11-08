Briarcrest meeting online Tuesday November 11, 2025

Briarcrest Neighborhood Association meeting online

Tuesday November 11, 2025

Know Your Rights training and more



Tuesday, November 11, our own Rachel Roberts is presenting a Know Your Rights training session: learn your rights when dealing with police, at border stops and checkpoints, and in dealing with ICE.





Since we expect this very topical training session to raise some tough questions, Rachel is planning on about half an hour for the training followed by 15 minutes for questions.



We will also have some regular neighborhood discussion topics including a report on the City Council Candidates Forum, a suggestion for a neighborhood food drive, potential for shifting our regular meeting day, and planning for a hybrid holiday meet-up.









We will have regular BNA business starting at 7pm, followed by the training at 7:30pm. Write to briarcrestneighbors@gmail.com to receive the meeting link. Anything else you'd like to talk about? Let us know!








