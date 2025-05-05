Volunteering at the Seattle King County Clinic – 2025

By Doug Cerretti



The 10th annual Seattle/King County Clinic (SKCC) brought together healthcare organizations, civic agencies, non-profits, private businesses and volunteers from across the State of Washington to produce a giant free health clinic at Seattle Center April 24-27, 2025.

"The Floor" with 71 dental chairs

Photo by Doug Cerretti

The volunteer-driven four-day clinic provides free dental, vision and medical care to anyone in the region who struggles to access and/or afford healthcare. It is a major function of the Seattle Center Foundation.





The first clinic was held in 2014 and every year afterwards, but with interruptions due to the pandemic.





First stop at the dental clinic were ten stations for triage and x-rays

Photo by Doug Ceretti

I again volunteered at the dental x-ray station where I met my very good friend Carrie Stewart who I recruited to the dental x-ray station last year.





I first volunteered at SKCC six years ago after Carrie told me about her experiences at SKCC. This year the clinic served over 3,300 patients with over half receiving dental care.





This was the first clinic where I volunteered all four days; 11-12 hours per day and “only” nine hours the last day.





Dental professionals Ashley (left) and Patrick (center)

Doug Ceretti (right) worked with them for three days.

Besides helping people in need, I have had the opportunity to meet many wonderful people, dentists, dental technicians and other x-ray station volunteers many of whom have volunteered for all of the 10 clinics that have been held.





First among them is “chief cook and bottle washer” Bonnie and her assistant Shelly. They make everything run smoothly even when there are “fires” to be put out.





This is truly a valuable experience and I hope you consider volunteering at next year’s SKCC which will be held April 23-26, 2026.





