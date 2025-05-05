At Shoreline/Edmonds line - 70 stand out to deliver message to D.C.

Protestors line Aurora at 205th

Photo courtesy Everyday Activists

Photo courtesy Everyday Activists

With a variety of signs delivering messages to the Trump Administration opposing cuts and corruption, 70 area residents demonstrated Sunday, May 4, 2025 at the corner of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St at the Shoreline / Edmonds line.





Participants brought several boxes worth of non-perishable food donations for the Hopelink food pantry.





They also had the opportunity to sign a petition from Earth Ministry / Washington Interfaith Power & Light (WA/IPL) calling on local city councils to resolve to commit to "an environmentally just Washington state, free from bigotry, racism, and oppression."



Shoreline-based Everyday Activists, event organizer, is working with other local groups to help build stronger connections and community.



Sign-waving standouts are planned for every Sunday in May on the theme of the economy, same location 1pm to 2pm.





