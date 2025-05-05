April real estate report

Prices remained stable, with the median home price holding virtually flat at around $903,000, and the average price per square foot nudging up 1.7% from the previous year.



However, homes took longer to sell in April 2025, with average days on market increasing by 37% compared to April 2024—suggesting that while demand has improved, buyers may be more cautious.



Compared to last month (March 2025), activity remained essentially flat in terms of total sales (44 vs. 43).



The median price dropped slightly from $960,000 to $903,000, possibly reflecting a shift in the mix of homes sold or some softening in buyer competition.



The average price per square foot also dipped from $558 to $535, aligning with the median price movement.



Meanwhile, the average days on market increased notably, from 27 in March to 37 in April, which could reflect seasonal factors like increase in inventory.



Looking at the year-to-date numbers, the market is still slightly behind last year’s pace in terms of overall activity.



By the end of April, there were 122 closed sales in 2025, down 10% from the 136 recorded during the same period in 2024.



Despite fewer sales, pricing metrics have been stronger in 2025: the median YTD home price rose by 3.3% and the average price per square foot climbed by 4.7%.





Additionally, homes have sold more quickly overall in 2025 than in 2024, with YTD average days on market improved from 38 days in 2024 to 34 days in 2025.



In summary, although early 2025 started slightly slower than 2024, the spring market has picked up with more sales and stronger pricing.





--Lella Norberg, Shoreline Windermere







