Vaccine clinic for school-aged children

Does your child need school-required vaccinations to attend school in the fall?

If so, consider signing up for the May 21, 2025, 3-7pm vaccine clinic that Shoreline School District is hosting with the WA State Department of Health at Meridian Park Elementary School, 17077 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133





There is no cost for services for uninsured children 6 months to 19 years old.









Flu and COVID vaccinations will also be available. Insured patients may also attend this clinic for school-required and/or seasonal vaccines.





