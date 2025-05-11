Two Shorecrest students awarded college scholarships

Olive Ziliak and Camron Catt awarded $10,000 scholarships

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Shorecrest students Olive Ziliak and Camron Catt have been awarded the 2025 S.C.O.T. Scholarship (Shorecrest College Opportunity Tribute). Each will receive $10,000 spread out over four years. The scholarship is paid by an anonymous donor through the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation directly to their college. Shorecrest students Olive Ziliak and Camron Catt have been awarded the 2025 S.C.O.T. Scholarship (Shorecrest College Opportunity Tribute). Each will receive $10,000 spread out over four years. The scholarship is paid by an anonymous donor through the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation directly to their college.



Comments from the committee about the recipients:





OLIVE ZILIAK

Olive stands out among her peers for her perseverance, hard work, and high personal expectations. Olive’s academic record is impressive: during her four years at Shorecrest she has maintained a 3.9 GPA while taking many honors and AP courses.





Olive has been involved in the Shorecrest drama program and choir, while also taking on the responsibility of Assistant Director of the Stone Soup Theater in Seattle.





In addition to these activities, Olive has held down a job outside of school for the past two years. Olive has been admitted to the UW, and it is hoped that the SCOT Scholarship will allow her focus on her passion of acting while earning her college degree.



CAMRON CATT

Camron is a very impressive student, not just for their stellar academic achievements (3.99 GPA with multiple honors and AP courses), but also for their willingness to take on a variety of other responsibilities, both inside and outside of school. Camron’s interest in, and commitment to, performing arts is also noteworthy, and it is hoped that the SCOT Scholarship will allow their to pursue this passion in college.





Most impressive, however, is Camron’s clear sense of optimism and joy that they share with others. As Camron stated in theyr application essay, “It is my life goal to bring goodness to this world.”





Olive will be attending UW Seattle in the fall and Camron will attend Cornish College of the Arts at Seattle University.





This is the first time two recipients have been honored in the same year.







