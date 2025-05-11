Jobs: City of Shoreline - teen jobs - Youth Outreach Leader



Youth Outreach Leader - part-timeSalary $17.10 HourlyOpening Date 04/21/2025Closing Date 5/19/2025 11:59 PM PacificGENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.There are six (6) positions available, applicants must be at least 16 years old and enrolled in high school level classesYouth Outreach Leadership and Opportunities (YOLO) proposes a different approach to reach the youth in our community and connect them to services and programs - work with youth to connect with youth.This program aims to reach youth through the community connections of other youth. This will be accomplished in two ways, by providing youth employment through a program called Youth Outreach Leadership and Opportunities (YOLO), and by providing direct access to needed services based on youth input and community need. YOLO is a job-skill and leadership development program as well as a youth outreach program.The Youth Outreach Leaders (YOLs) will provide information and support to help youth access programs and services in their community. The Youth Outreach Leaders will have the opportunity to outreach to their peers to assess the needed resources in their community and gain experience and knowledge on how to market and run youth programming. The YOL team will work closely together to design and lead events throughout the year. This position will work 8-10 hours a week and is required to attend a weekly meeting and trainings throughout the school year. This program receives funding from King County Best Starts for Kids