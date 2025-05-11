Last meeting of the year May 13, 2025 for the Lake Forest Park Garden Club

Sunday, May 11, 2025

Lake Forest Park Garden Club will hold its last general meeting of the year on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. They will resume regular club meetings in September.

Many events are scheduled for the summer months and if you join at the May meeting you will be included in them.

"We have great speakers and we are a fun group with everyone from novice to plant experts."

They meet at 9:30am on the second Tuesday of the month at Third Place Commons, upper level, stage area for their general meeting. After a break for cookies, the meeting resumes at 10:30 to 11:30am with the guest speaker.


On May 13th, Daphne Legg from Wild Birds’ Unlimited will be giving a talk on: 

"Spring brings new growth, buds, blooms, AND nesting birds. Learn what to look for in your garden. Which native species nest and where and how you can help our delightful birds!"

Their annual plant sale is on May 17th at the LFP Elementary school upper level. Great plants and prices way below the big store prices. Come join and meet some of the members. 9am to 1pm.


