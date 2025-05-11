Last meeting of the year May 13, 2025 for the Lake Forest Park Garden Club

Lake Forest Park Garden Club will hold its last general meeting of the year on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. They will resume regular club meetings in September.



Many events are scheduled for the summer months and if you join at the May meeting you will be included in them.



"We have great speakers and we are a fun group with everyone from novice to plant experts."



They meet at 9:30am on the second Tuesday of the month at Third Place Commons, upper level, stage area for their general meeting. After a break for cookies, the meeting resumes at 10:30 to 11:30am with the guest speaker.





On May 13th, Daphne Legg from Wild Birds’ Unlimited will be giving a talk on:



