Photo by Lee Lageschulte

This looks like the same plant that I recently published a close up photo of the blossoms. Readers identified the blooms as a rhododendron - and this photo make it clear. This looks like the same plant that I recently published a close up photo of the blossoms. Readers identified the blooms as a rhododendron - and this photo make it clear.





I just never realized that they came in this vivid yellow color. I have a neighbor who has five large rhodies all in a row, in four different colors.





The world could use more.





--Diane Hettrick