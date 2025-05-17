Travels with Charlie: What happened to our sunny spring days?

Windshield rain at Horizon View Park

Photo by Gordon Snyder

By Gordon Snyder





Raindrops on the green leaves of the Lady's Mantel

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Charlie didn’t mind sniffing the rainy spots. I didn’t mind seeing the spring rain drops everywhere…



Even tho spring sunshine is on “Pause", the plants are lovin’ it. Grab your rain gear and look around the outside world.



Cheers,

Gordon Snyder







Trying to get to the park with Charlie for some sniffs. We aim for a pause between rain and drizzles.What happened to our sunny spring days? Waiting a few minutes in the parking lot at the park meant time to put on the raincoat.