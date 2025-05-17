Kenmore Council’s affordable housing mandate would encourage more middle housing

Kenmore council prefers an Inclusionary Zoning mandate to incentivize smaller, more affordable Middle Housing types.

Illustrations from the city show single-family, triplex, ADUs, stacked flats, duplexes, and cottage housing types

By By Oliver J. Moffat

In contrast, the “unit-size threshold” policy council preferred would exempt smaller, typically more affordable multifamily homes from the mandate, while larger, more expensive homes would pay a fee or offer an affordable unit.





A map from the city shows the R-4 and R-6 zones where a proposed Inclusionary Zoning mandate would apply.

Like cities across the state, Kenmore must update its code to allow “Middle Housing” in neighborhoods that previously allowed only single-family homes. Like cities across the state, Kenmore must update its code to allow “Middle Housing” in neighborhoods that previously allowed only single-family homes.





Under state law, cities must allow at least two homes per lot and up to four units if one is affordable. Near a transit stop, the allowed density increases to four units with up to six units allowed if one is affordable.



An owner-occupied home must be affordable for people earning 80% of Area Median Income (AMI), and rental units must be affordable to people earning 50% of AMI. Kenmore’s proposed Inclusionary Zoning policy would apply to the R-4 and R-6 zones.



A public hearing on the draft of the rules is planned for June 9, with a final Council vote anticipated on June 23.





