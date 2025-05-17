Town & Country May Recipe: Kamatis - a Filipino Tomato Cucumber Salad
Saturday, May 17, 2025
|Kamatis - tomato cucumber salad
Photo courtesy Town & Country Market
This month is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, so our recipe is for Kamatis, a Filipino Tomato Cucumber Salad!
Brighten up your plate with this crunchy and colorful salad packed with flavor from its simple vinegar-based dressing. A great side dish to balance heavier flavors, like Adobo or grilled meats!
Preparation
STEP 1
Slice cucumber and place in a colander. Toss and coat cucumber slices with salt and let them drain in colander in the sink or over a bowl for 10-15 minutes to release excess water.
STEP 2
To make dressing add vinegar, fish sauce, sugar, garlic and sliced chile to a bowl. Mix until sugar is dissolved. Set aside.
STEP 3
Give cucumber slices a gentle squeeze to release as much water as possible and transfer to a bowl. Add sliced tomatoes and onions. Add dressing and toss to coat. Taste to check for seasoning and serve.
All ingredients are available at Town & Country Market 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133
0 comments:
Post a Comment