Town & Country May Recipe: Kamatis - a Filipino Tomato Cucumber Salad

Kamatis - tomato cucumber salad

Photo courtesy Town & Country Market

This month is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, so our recipe is for Kamatis, a Filipino Tomato Cucumber Salad!

Brighten up your plate with this crunchy and colorful salad packed with flavor from its simple vinegar-based dressing. A great side dish to balance heavier flavors, like Adobo or grilled meats!STEP 1Slice cucumber and place in a colander. Toss and coat cucumber slices with salt and let them drain in colander in the sink or over a bowl for 10-15 minutes to release excess water.STEP 2To make dressing add vinegar, fish sauce, sugar, garlic and sliced chile to a bowl. Mix until sugar is dissolved. Set aside.STEP 3Give cucumber slices a gentle squeeze to release as much water as possible and transfer to a bowl. Add sliced tomatoes and onions. Add dressing and toss to coat. Taste to check for seasoning and serve.All ingredients are available at Town & Country Market 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133