Echo Lake Neighborhood to hear about plans for new park on the lake

The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) is pleased to welcome Jacob Bilbo to their meeting on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. The meeting will be held on Zoom at 7pm.





Site of the future West Echo Lake Park

Jacob is the Parks Bond Project Manager for the City of Shoreline, overseeing the development of parks in the 2022 Bond. The land on Echo Lake, referred to as West Echo Lake Park, is part of Phase II. Jacob is the Parks Bond Project Manager for the City of Shoreline, overseeing the development of parks in the 2022 Bond. The land on Echo Lake, referred to as West Echo Lake Park, is part of Phase II.





He will share the current design and timeline for the property, which is a steep and deeply wooded site on the lake. It would be the third small park in the Echo Lake Neighborhood, joining Shoreline Park and Echo Lake Park, as well as the Interurban Trail.





To join the meeting, contact ELNABoard@gmail.com for the meeting link.







