Tennis: Shorewood Girls District 1 Team Champions

L-R: Mari Brittle, Bridget Cox, Rylie Gettmann, Alex Mignogna

Photo by Rebecca Brittle

The Shorewood tennis team had an amazing two weeks, with the girls playing outstanding tennis.





In the WesCo South tournament we had an all-Shorewood finals with teammates Ryle Gettmann and Alex Mignogna in the singles final. Rylie won as they both advanced to the District 1 tournament.





Doubles also had two Shorewood teams, Mari Brittle and Bridget Cox versus Addy Falkin and Cally Webb, facing each other for the championship. Mari and Bridget won as they all advanced to District 1.





District 1 is a matchup of the Northwest 3A, Skagit / Whatcom schools, WesCo North and WesCo South top four placers in singles and doubles.









L-R: Mari Brittle, Bridget Cox, Coach Arnie Moreno, Rylie Gettmann, Alex Mignogna

Photo by Rebecca Brittle

Our Shorewood girls played outstanding and tough, to win Shorewood's fourth straight District 1 Team Championship and send four girls to state.





Qualifying for next week's state tournament in Vancouver, Washington, at the Vancouver tennis Center, May 23rd and 24th :

Rylie Gettmann 1st,

Alex Mignogna 3rd,

Mari Brittle and Bridget Cox 1st The girls will join the six Shorewood boys who qualified for state : JD Drake, Seb Sanchez, Peter Kosten and Xander Gordon, Riley Boyd and Eli Sheffield.



Congratulations Shorewood Girls Tennis! The coaches are extremely proud of them.

Coach Arnie Moreno

Coach Christina Nelson

Coach JT Mashman The girls will join the six Shorewood boys who qualified for state :Congratulations Shorewood Girls Tennis! The coaches are extremely proud of them.



