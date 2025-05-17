Tennis: Shorewood Girls District 1 Team Champions
Saturday, May 17, 2025
|L-R: Mari Brittle, Bridget Cox, Rylie Gettmann, Alex Mignogna
Photo by Rebecca Brittle
The Shorewood tennis team had an amazing two weeks, with the girls playing outstanding tennis.
In the WesCo South tournament we had an all-Shorewood finals with teammates Ryle Gettmann and Alex Mignogna in the singles final. Rylie won as they both advanced to the District 1 tournament.
Doubles also had two Shorewood teams, Mari Brittle and Bridget Cox versus Addy Falkin and Cally Webb, facing each other for the championship. Mari and Bridget won as they all advanced to District 1.
District 1 is a matchup of the Northwest 3A, Skagit / Whatcom schools, WesCo North and WesCo South top four placers in singles and doubles.
Snohomish and Shorecrest had strong seasons and were looking to challenge and stop Shorewood's winning streak. See the article in the Everett Herald.
|L-R: Mari Brittle, Bridget Cox, Coach Arnie Moreno, Rylie Gettmann, Alex Mignogna
Photo by Rebecca Brittle
Our Shorewood girls played outstanding and tough, to win Shorewood's fourth straight District 1 Team Championship and send four girls to state.
Qualifying for next week's state tournament in Vancouver, Washington, at the Vancouver tennis Center, May 23rd and 24th :
- Rylie Gettmann 1st,
- Alex Mignogna 3rd,
- Mari Brittle and Bridget Cox 1st
Congratulations Shorewood Girls Tennis! The coaches are extremely proud of them.
- Coach Arnie Moreno
- Coach Christina Nelson
- Coach JT Mashman
0 comments:
Post a Comment