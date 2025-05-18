Community event celebrates Summer Solstice with Labyrinths at Richmond Beach



Join a playful outdoor event celebrating the longest day of the year with an ancient practice to reflect and center.





Gathering Ground offers their sixth annual Summer Solstice Labyrinth Walk on Saturday, June 21, 2025 from 6:30pm - 9:10pm at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline, 98177





This family-friendly event features multiple labyrinths to walk, a station for take-home finger labyrinth making, a bonfire, a picnic, and options to join in contemplative activities and shared reflection.









Labyrinths are a simple reflection form that allows the walker to journey inward to their truth, then outward into the world. They are a powerful tool to move through challenges and find intention, clarity, and joy. The event is open-house style: drop in when it works for you and participate in whatever activities you would like. Donation-based, contributions welcomed. See event website for detailed schedule, accessibility information, and any updates.





One traditional use of the labyrinth is as a tool of protection from difficult energies. In a challenging world, let's connect with ourselves, with community, and with the natural world, and engage in creativity, joy, and contemplation.



