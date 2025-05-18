A Record-Breaking Opening Day at the LFP Farmers Market
Sunday, May 18, 2025
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market kicked off its 20th season last Sunday, May 11, 2025 with a record-breaking crowd.
THANK YOU to every shopper, vendor and smiling face who attended our opening day! Thanks also to Mayor French and LFP City Council Members who participated in our Community Spotlight booth!
We’re thrilled to welcome back longtime favorite farmers, growers and makers - and this year, enjoy something new each week with our rotating group of craft vendors.
Save the Dates – Special Events at the LFP Farmers Market
June 15th (Father’s Day) is the official anniversary of the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market! Stay tuned for details on a special celebration and festivities to mark the occasion.
July 20th – Don’t miss Craft Day, featuring a variety of local artisans and handmade treasures.
August 24th – Join us for Family Day, filled with fun activities for all ages!
Mark your calendar – we look forward to celebrating with you all summer long!
For 20 years, the market has been your go-to spot for fresh food, locally made goods, and lots of community spirit and connection. We're grateful to share Sundays with you and look forward to seeing you soon!
Join us every Sunday, 10am–2pm, in front of City Hall 17171 Bothell Way NE through October 20th.
Learn more at thirdplacecommons.org
See you at the market!
