SW High School Girls golf team claim WesCo 3A Championship: A Historic Victory





This remarkable achievement marks not only a record for the team but also a significant milestone for the school, as it is the first time the girls' golf team has earned this title. Ivy Ren was second place medalist for the day’s match.



The competition was steady and strong, and every player contributed to the team's success. The unity and skill displayed by the athletes were evident throughout the match, showcasing their dedication and hard work over the season. Each golfer played their best every match, proving that teamwork and perseverance can lead to extraordinary results.



As the players posed for a celebratory photo in front of these beautiful blooming lilacs, their smiles reflected the pride and joy of this monumental victory. The championship win is a testament to their commitment and a source of inspiration for future athletes at SW High School.



Congratulations to the SW High School Girls' Golf team on this historic achievement! Your hard work and determination have set a new standard for excellence in the sport.



Coach Val Patrick









Shorewood was first, Meadowdale 2nd. Shorecrest tied Lynnwood for 3rd and Edmonds Woodway, Mountlake Terrace, and Archbishop Murphy followed.