Nesting time in Hamlin Park

Monday, May 12, 2025

Photo by David Walton

A pair of Osprey are nesting at Hamlin Park. They have returned from their migration to Central or South America.

Photo by David Walton

Every year they return to Hamlin Park in April or so, then they leave in late September.  Interesting how they know to arrive at the same nest from so far away!  

For more about Osprey migration, check out this website. Osprey Migration: A Complete Guide | Birdfact

--David Walton


