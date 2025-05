On Saturday May 17, 2025 from 9am to 1pm the Lake Forest Park Garden Club is holding their annual Plant Sale.





All the plant are from our gardens so they will do well in your garden.





We have sun/shade veggies, hanging plants etc. Also we will have decorative pots and other garden related items for sale.





Prices are great compared to the stores. Come and ask questions and hopefully our members in Green Aprons will be able to help.